Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 10,000 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $20,772,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $17,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

