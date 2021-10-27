Maven Securities LTD Invests $390,000 in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOLT opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $476.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

