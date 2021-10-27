Maven Securities LTD Makes New $210,000 Investment in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $569,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $758,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

NYSE CNVY opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

