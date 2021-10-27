Maven Securities LTD Makes New $299,000 Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVRX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

