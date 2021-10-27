Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth $16,484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at $500,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at $16,277,000.

NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

