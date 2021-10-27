MBA Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

