MBA Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,542,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,595,000 after buying an additional 1,066,542 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,857,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $16,634,000.

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,385. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

