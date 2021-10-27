MBA Advisors LLC Invests $599,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 253,444 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 201,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.27. The stock had a trading volume of 42,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,950. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.87.

