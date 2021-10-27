MBA Advisors LLC Purchases 5,919 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 896,114 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10.

