MBA Advisors LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

