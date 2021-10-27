MBA Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 392,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

