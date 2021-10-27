McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 784,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $69,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

