Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,371,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $27,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.65.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

