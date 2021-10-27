MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$14.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been given a C$14.75 price target by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.62.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 652,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,332. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.14.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

