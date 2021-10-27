Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 1,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

