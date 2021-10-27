Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases 1,900 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $136,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.52 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

