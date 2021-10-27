Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,098,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,555,000. PNM Resources makes up 2.4% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 1.28% of PNM Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.79. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

