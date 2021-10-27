Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Mercer International stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

