Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Down 5.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 4.31 and last traded at 4.44. 25,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,125,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.72.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.23.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $23,648,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $7,662,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

