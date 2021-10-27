Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,777,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Methanex has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.