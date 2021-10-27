MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Buys 372,942 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 372,942 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,092,720.06 ($780,514.33).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher Mackay acquired 125,435 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$366,270.20 ($261,621.57).

On Thursday, October 7th, Christopher Mackay purchased 676,825 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$1,759,745.00 ($1,256,960.71).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 327,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay purchased 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay purchased 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).

The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.