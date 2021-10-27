MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,913,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,813 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $678,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after buying an additional 238,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

