Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC Acquires Shares of 750,000 Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000. Valor Latitude Acquisition makes up 1.4% of Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,053,000.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLATU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,717. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.