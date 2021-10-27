Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $360.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $360.00 target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.36.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $312.39. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

