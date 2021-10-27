MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $734.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $668.96 and its 200 day moving average is $622.32.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

