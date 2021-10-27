Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE HIE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,438. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 355.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.