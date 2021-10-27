Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE HIE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,438. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
