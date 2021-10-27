Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

