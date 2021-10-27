MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $3.22 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $34.71 million and $136,608.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.66 or 0.00305771 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013599 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,786,501 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

