Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.45

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 689219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

