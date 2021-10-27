Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Major Shareholder Holdings A/S Novo Acquires 580,000 Shares

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 580,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ UTRS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,854. Minerva Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.