MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,057 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

