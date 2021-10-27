MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO opened at $410.82 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.58 and a 200-day moving average of $482.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

