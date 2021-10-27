MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 866 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after buying an additional 1,263,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after buying an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,606,000 after buying an additional 1,285,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA dropped their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

