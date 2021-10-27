MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

