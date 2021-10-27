MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

VDE opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

