MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,566 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

