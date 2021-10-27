MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,792 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 720,054 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,811,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after acquiring an additional 478,000 shares during the last quarter.

EWY opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

