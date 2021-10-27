Moab Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group makes up about 5.5% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

