Monero Classic Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $24,836.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00448579 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.