Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 123.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,967,000 after acquiring an additional 75,533 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $523.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.21 and a 52 week high of $529.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $630,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

