Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells $2,034,384.33 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $2,034,384.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25.

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 163,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.17. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

