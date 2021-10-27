Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Trimmed by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 312,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942,720. The firm has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

