Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 62.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $525,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 56.9% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

