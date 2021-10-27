Morgan Stanley Raises Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,930

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

SDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,657 ($47.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,678.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,615.97.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.