Morgan Stanley Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $88.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,942. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 64.0% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 131,938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 22.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 36.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

