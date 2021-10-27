Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 91.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN stock opened at $306.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.75 and a twelve month high of $311.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,116 shares of company stock valued at $65,406,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.