MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MPZZF stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

