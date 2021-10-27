MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MPZZF stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
About MPC Container Ships ASA
