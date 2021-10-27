MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $713.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $685.00 to $713.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $633.86.

Shares of MSCI opened at $643.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

