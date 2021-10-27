M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $101,595,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $255.71 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.