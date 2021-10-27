M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $19,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.10. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.